U.S. Forest Service to conduct prescribed burn in SW Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Forest Service in Virginia plans to conduct a prescribed burn in Scott and Wise Counties.

The 10-acre burn will be conducted in the High Knob Area. They will begin ignition on Tuesday, March 28.

Officials say the burn will only last one day, but locals could see and smell smoke for several days.

The Forest Service is conducting the burn to reduce hazardous fire fuels, restore wildlife habitat and improve overall forest health.

