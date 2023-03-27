SEKY mom aims to host birthday parade for ‘living miracle’ daughter

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two-year-old Daizee Whittaker of Harlan County is what her mom calls “a living miracle.”

Whittaker may look like a normal and healthy toddler, but her daily routine tells a different story.

“We can be doing perfect right now, you can see her talking, reacting to me; we can go to bed tonight, she can start breathing deeply, she could start throwing up, then she could end up on the ventilator next week,” said Daizee’s mom, Kortnee Broughton.

Daizee was born 10 weeks early, with doctors uncovering her numerous health issues that would plague her day-to-day life.

“She was born with a tracheoesophageal fistula, esophageal atresia, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, which is her lung disease, better known as BPD, severe asthma, her tracheomalacia, vocal cord paralysis, dysplasia and oral aversions, which is why she had her g-tube placed and caudal regression syndrome,” Broughton said.

These conditions fill Daizee’s days with treatments, doctors visits, and a fear that a simple illness can land her in the hospital.

“Sometimes its hard because I have to tell her, ‘no, you can’t go out and hang out at the playground, there’s too many kids,’ or, ‘you can’t go back to the church nursery because two or three of them might have a runny nose,’ or, ‘you can’t go here and you can’t do this,’ and I’m constantly saying no just to protect her,” Broughton added.

With Daizee’s third birthday coming up, Broughton wanted to celebrate in a creative yet safe way.

“We said, ‘let’s throw Daizee a birthday parade and see who wants to join,’ and we didn’t care if it was like, two or three little people,” she said.

Kortnee shared her plans on Facebook and received an outpouring of community support.

“They hopped right on board and so far we have all of the county, really, just for my little girl’s birthday and its just so sweet,” she said.

On Thursday, Daizee and Kortnee will be standing at the end of their street hoping to make Daizee’s birthday the best one yet.

“My theory for the whole thing is, we don’t know what tomorrow holds for Daizee, you know. It can change as quick as overnight, so we want everyday to be special but we want every birthday to be even more special,” Broughton said.

Daizee’s birthday parade will be held Thursday at 5:30.

If you are looking to get involved in the celebration, you can reach out to Kortnee Broughton via Facebook.

