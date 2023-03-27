Sahvir Wheeler enters the transfer portal
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reports that Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler has entered the transfer portal.
Wheeler missed much of the 2022-23 season with injuries, averaging 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.
During his junior season, Wheeler was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award and led the SEC in assists.
Wheeler is not a stranger to the transfer portal, spending his first two seasons at Georgia.
