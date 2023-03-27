Sahvir Wheeler enters the transfer portal

Sahvir Wheeler during the Texas A&M game.
Sahvir Wheeler during the Texas A&M game.(SEC Media Portal)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reports that Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler has entered the transfer portal.

Wheeler missed much of the 2022-23 season with injuries, averaging 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

During his junior season, Wheeler was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award and led the SEC in assists.

Wheeler is not a stranger to the transfer portal, spending his first two seasons at Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

london lake
Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake
James E. Brewington III
Sheriff: SKY man arrested for sending “obscene matter” to juvenile
Jackson County Arrest
Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump
Police lights with tape
SHERIFF: Man shot in Wayne County during suspected break-in
Tunnel in Kona, Ky.
Letcher County community looking for action to prevent another flood

Latest News

After five years with the Baltimore Ravens, former University of Louisville quarterback Lamar...
Former UofL QB Lamar Jackson requests trade from Baltimore Ravens
Miami Mens Basketball - Elite 8 game versus Texas.
Miami rounds out the final four with historic win over Texas
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts to losing to San Diego State after a Elite 8...
San Diego State downs Creighton to reach first Final Four
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after Florida Atlantic players celebrate after...
Florida Atlantic punches ticket to the Final Four over Kansas State