Reed Sheppard and future Wildcats take on McDonald’s All American week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four future Wildcats will take the court together for the first time this week at the 46th annual McDonald’s All American Game.

Reed Sheppard, Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw will represent the Cats. Kentucky leads all programs with four signees on the roster.

Sheppard is the first Kentucky high school player selected to the game since Bowling Green’s Chane Behanan in 2011. Recently named Mr. Kentucky Basketball, he finished his senior season averaging 22.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Edwards, Wagner and Bradshaw will play for the East team, while Sheppard will play for the West alongside Bronny James.

The week begins with the Powerade Jam Fest, where players will compete in a knockout, three-point shootout and dunk contest.

Aaron Bradshaw and Justin Edwards will represent Kentucky in the knockout and Reed Sheppard will compete in the three-point contest. The contest will be televised on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The McDonald’s All American Game will be broadcast live on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

