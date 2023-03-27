Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

london lake
Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
James E. Brewington III
Sheriff: SKY man arrested for sending “obscene matter” to juvenile
Jackson County Arrest
Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating death in Laurel County

Latest News

Rocket Farm produce
Gardening expert talks spring planting tips
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Judge: District attorney can’t be co-counsel in Baldwin case
Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr listens to participants at a...
Fed official: SVB itself was main cause of bank’s failure
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’