Police investigating death in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after finding a dead man in a car off West Line Creek Road.

Joshua Hagle, 35, of London, was found approximately seven miles outside of London on Saturday morning.

Hagle had been reported as missing.

An autopsy is being conducted in Frankfort to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

london lake
Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake
James E. Brewington III
Sheriff: SKY man arrested for sending “obscene matter” to juvenile
Jackson County Arrest
Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump
Police lights with tape
SHERIFF: Man shot in Wayne County during suspected break-in
Tunnel in Kona, Ky.
Letcher County community looking for action to prevent another flood

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear and advocates marked the month with an event Monday at the State Capitol. The...
Gov. Beshear joins advocates in child abuse awareness event
Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the...
Man warns of early detection in colon cancer
wolfe rescue
Person rescued after falling 80 feet off of cliff in Wolfe County
Jackson County Arrest
Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump