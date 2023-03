CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson asked for help in identifying the car below.

Clay County Investigation (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Robinson said the people inside the car broke windows out of other cars and stole items.

If you have any information, you can call Clay County Dispatch at 606-598-8411.

Robinson added all tips will remain anonymous.

