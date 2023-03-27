Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating a death after a body was found near Laurel Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the body of Justin Hamblin, 34, was found off of Marches Branch at the edge of the lake.

In a release, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a fisherman discovered Hamblin’s body and notified authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort for Monday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.

