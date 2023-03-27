Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating a death after a body was found near Laurel Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said the body of Justin Hamblin, 34, was found off of Marches Branch at the edge of the lake.
In a release, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a fisherman discovered Hamblin’s body and notified authorities.
An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort for Monday morning.
The incident is still under investigation.
