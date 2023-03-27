Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump

Jackson County Arrest
Jackson County Arrest(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Friday morning, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint at a business in the northern end of the county.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man passed out in a car at a gas pump. They added the car was still running.

After investigating, deputies determined the suspect was under the influence.

During a search, officials said they found several pills and a bag of suspended meth.

The man was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.

His identity was not released.

