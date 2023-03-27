Isolated showers return to start the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You may need the umbrella to kick off the work week. We are tracking the potential for spotty showers.

Monday through Tuesday

Spotty rain chances look to return as we start the new work week. Isolated showers are possible on Monday, especially early. It will not be a widespread event, but some of you may need the rain gear at times. We start to dry out and clear out for the second half of Monday. Temperatures rebound into the mid-60s under a partly sunny sky.

Into Monday night, the forecast is looking relatively quiet. We stay dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cooler. Overnight lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Most of your Tuesday is looking dry and cooler. We see more clouds than Sun, and temperatures top out in the upper-50s. The first half of Tuesday looks dry, but spotty showers are possible by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Overnight lows fall into the lower-30s.

Beautiful Weather for Midweek

High pressure moves in by midweek, so that means the forecast looks fantastic!

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Overnight lows dip into the lower-30s.

Into Thursday, gorgeous weather continues. We remain dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures will be very comfortable. Highs reach the mid-60s, while lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Be sure to enjoy Wednesday and Thursday because we are tracking some changes by Friday and the weekend.

Our Next Weather System

We are tracking another weather system by the end of the work week.

Scattered showers are possible on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. We are also monitoring another round of gusty winds. We could see gusts up to 40 mph in some places, and that could lead to some power outages. High temperatures soar into the lower-70s by Friday afternoon. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s as scattered showers continue.

Scattered showers and gusty winds look to linger into Saturday. Again, winds could gust up to 40 mph at times. For now, we are not expecting any severe weather, but some of the rain could be heavy at times. Be sure to stay updated with the WYMT First Alert Weather app. We will keep you updated throughout the week.

