Gov. Beshear signs vehicular homicide bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s driving under the influence laws are now tougher with the signing of a bill on Monday.

House Bill 262 mandates that a person is guilty of vehicular homicide when they cause the death of another person operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It would be a Class B felony.

The family of an Oldham County teenager was at the bill signing Monday.

“Data from all across the country tells us that nearly all deaths from impaired driving are caused by people who do this over and over again. This bill moves our state into the right direction and makes clear we will not sit on our hands while people continue to endanger the lives of Kentuckians,” said Zoe Fairfield, sister of someone who died in a DUI crash.

The law also states that a person must be held for six hours, instead of four, when arrested for DUI.

