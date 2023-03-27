Gov. Beshear signs two bills, presents more than $1.8 million in awards in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear stopped by the Cowan Community Center in Letcher County on Monday.

The Governor signed House Bills 157 and 448, and presented more than $1.8 million in awards to various local groups.

House Bill 157 creates the Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Program under the Division of Emergency Management. The bill effectively creates a statewide disaster response team.

House Bill 448 transfers $10 million from the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund and $10 million from the Western Kentucky Safe Fund, $20 million in total to the Rural Housing Trust Fund.

The Governor also presented more than $1.3 million in funding for clean water improvements in Letcher County. The Governor said these improvements will provide clean drinking water to 4,000 Letcher Countians for the first time.

More than $440,000 was awarded to seven nonprofit organizations in Letcher County.

Host Cowan Community Action Group received $100,000 from the awards.

“This funding will allow us to expand our operations somewhat and to make those more secure to create more opportunities, to create some sustainability,” said Valerie Ison Horn, Cowan Community Action Group Chair.

Gov. Beshear also awarded $32,000 to the Letcher County Tourism and Convention Commission.

