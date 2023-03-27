Gov. Beshear joins advocates in child abuse awareness event

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, Gov. Andy Beshear and advocates joined in raising awareness.

The event involved placing pinwheels in front of the state capital building to symbolize the number of children younger than four years old in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear said it was one of the largest crowds he has seen for the kick off event. They placed 4,000 pinwheels in front of the capital.

Advocates say one in eight children in Kentucky face abuse. Part of this year’s initiative encourages people to take the “Lean on me” pledge.

“To be able to allow all of our community partners to lean on us when they need help. That is what we are here for. We are here to support all of Kentucky. We are here to support all of Kentucky’s children.”

The event also included Beshear signing several bills that deal with youth and children.

“As a dad to two young kids, I believe there’s nothing more important than protecting our children,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “Unfortunately, far too many kids in our commonwealth suffer from abuse and neglect – but we all can be a part of the solution, helping support education and prevention.”

The specific bills that Beshear signed are Senate Bill 229, House Bill 78 and Senate Bill 80.

Senate Bill 229 strengthens reporting requirements where Kentuckians believe a child has been abused, neglected or a victim of human trafficking.

House Bill 78 clarifies the definition of incest in a way that will further protect people from it.

Senate Bill 80 says registered sex offenders cannot come within 1,000 feet of a school, publicly owned or leased playground or licensed daycare facility.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.