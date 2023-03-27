Good Question: What role do constables play in the Commonwealth?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier this year, a new law regarding constables went into effect. One viewer had a question about their role in Kentucky.

For today’s Good question, Roger asks, what role does a constable play in the Commonwealth?

Constable is an elected office in Kentucky. They can serve court papers like child support documents, subpoenas, and evictions. They also have the power to make arrests and stop people for traffic violations.

However, going forward, they will only have that authority for arrests and traffic stops if they undergo the same training required for police officers.

House Bill 239 became law without the Governor’s signature in 2022.

“After January 1, 2023, no constable who is elected for the first time shall be granted the powers generally applicable to peace officers and police officers unless the individual has been certified and maintains his or her certification.”

The Kentucky Constable Association has filed a lawsuit challenging the new law.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.