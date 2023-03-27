Gardening expert talks spring planting tips

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is officially spring, which means it is time for some to prepare their garden.

When it comes to living a more sustainable lifestyle, former Garden Club of Kentucky president Donna Smith said there’s nothing better than gardening on a sunny day.

“Oh, I want to get out in the dirt. I want to get outside and dig,” Donna Smith said.

Smith said spring is a great time to start.

“First thing you probably should do is have your soil tested. That way you will know if you need to add fertilizer. If you’re missing nutrients,” Donna Smith said.

Smith also said even if it is your first time gardening, it’s not too late to start.

“If you’re starting a new garden you need to get all the weeds and all the grass out of the way, and till it up or turn it if it’s a small garden,” she said.

Mounding the dirt keeps the soil warm on cool nights. When it comes to planting seeds, spring is the best time for greens.

“Lettuce is always so exciting. All the little curly lettuces, the colored lettuce. The different greens do well this time of year. It’s time to plant peas, and I think that’s one of the most exciting things about the spring garden are the snow peas and the snap sugar peas,” Donna Smith said.

The former garden club president added gardening is a good activity for kids too.

“If you have little guys around to plant a garden with them. Let them plant it and see them harvest it. They’ll get so excited to pull a carrot out of the ground,” she said.

Smith also added that people should wait until June to plant tomatoes and veggies.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.