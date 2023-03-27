Former UofL QB Lamar Jackson requests trade from Baltimore Ravens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After five years with the Baltimore Ravens, former University of Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he is looking to be traded from the organization.

The announcement came in a series of tweets addressed to fans on Monday morning, stating the Ravens organization was not interested in “meeting his value.”

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me,” Jackson said in his post. “All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans.”

“As of March 2nd, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl,” Jackson added. “You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland.”

Jackson said that fans would see him again soon, but did not provide any further details.

For the University of Louisville, Jackson was a Heisman Trophy award winner in 2016, where he was also named Associated Press and Sporting News’ Player of the Year. He also was the ACC’s Player of the Year for two years in a row in 2016 and 2017, and ACC Athlete of the Year in 2018.

Since joining the Ravens, Jackson was named NFL MVP in 2019, only the second player since Tom Brady in 2010 to be voted unanimously. He was also named to two Pro Bowls in the 2019 and 2021 season and was also the NFL’s passing touchdown leader in 2019.

Back on March 7, the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson for him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.