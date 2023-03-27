Dry and comfortable weather continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a pretty nice, albeit breezy at times, weekend, we continue to see sunshine and comfortable temperatures on the way for the first half of this work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our quiet conditions continue through tonight with high pressure in place keeps the forecast mostly tranquil through tonight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies look to stick around tonight as we see lows fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

However, clouds continue to build into early on Tuesday as another weak disturbance scoots through. We should stay mostly dry during the day with highs in the upper 50s, but a few showers will be possible overnight as a weak disturbance scoots through. Lows are back into the middle 30s after the disturbances pass through.

Midweek and Beyond

Quiet weather hangs on for just a little bit longer into the day on Wednesday. We’ll keep highs near average around 60º as we watch yet another system push our way for the late week. We’re dry to start Thursday as highs surge up into the middle 60s with southerly breezes, but showers and storm chances look to increase as we head into the overnight. Lows hold steady near 50º as warmth and moisture moves back into the region.

That sets the stage for another one of these strong storm systems to push into the region as we head into the day on Friday. That will provide us with the chance for more heavy rain and gusty winds as storms move in late in the day through the nighttime hours. We’ll have to watch for a strong storm or two...a severe risk is already out out to our west. Highs are in the 70s and look to stay there as showers linger into the weekend. Sunday looks drier with highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.