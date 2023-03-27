ARH Mountain Student Achiever Zackary Mills

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Zackary Mills is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Zackary is a senior at Pineville High School with a 3.97 GPA.

He is the class president, Beta Club president, competed at the world tournament for Odyssey of the Mind and received a public speaking award from the Southeast Community and Technical College.

Congratulations, Zackary!

