ARH Mountain Student Achiever Zackary Mills

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Zackary Mills is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Zackary is a senior at Pineville High School with a 3.97 GPA.

He is the class president, Beta Club president, competed at the world tournament for Odyssey of the Mind and received a public speaking award from the Southeast Community and Technical College.

Congratulations, Zackary!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

london lake
Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
James E. Brewington III
Sheriff: SKY man arrested for sending “obscene matter” to juvenile
Jackson County Arrest
Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating death in Laurel County

Latest News

Aspire Appalachia ends flood relief program
Rocket Farm produce
Gardening expert talks spring planting tips
Armondo and Alexandra Elizondo made the two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pikeville to Lexington...
Kentucky For Kentucky’s ‘Cocaine Bear’ ‘officiates’ wedding
Gov. Beshear signs vehicular homicide bill