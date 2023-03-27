ARH Mountain Student Achiever Zackary Mills
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Zackary Mills is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Zackary is a senior at Pineville High School with a 3.97 GPA.
He is the class president, Beta Club president, competed at the world tournament for Odyssey of the Mind and received a public speaking award from the Southeast Community and Technical College.
Congratulations, Zackary!
