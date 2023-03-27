‘All about giving back’: Floyd County native brings new band back home

Students of the Floyd County School District can get tickets for half the price when the band...
Students of the Floyd County School District can get tickets for half the price when the band hits the MAC stage next weekend.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Josh Martin found his love for music in the mountains. Now, with his new band, he is coming home to play for the people who are still planted in the place he considers home.

The Wood Box Heroes, Martin’s Nashville band, are scheduled to hit the stage at the Mountain Arts Center next weekend, sending the Allen Central graduate back down memory lane.

“The shows I had the opportunity to see at the Mountain Arts Center as a kid, be it Ricky Skaggs or even the Kentucky Opry, really made a major imprint on how I saw my future,” Martin said.

So, now that he is following his dreams, he wants to use the platform to give the kids in the region the same opportunity. Any student enrolled in a Floyd County School will be admitted to the concert at half price.

“This thing, to me, is all about giving back,” Martin said. “I remember walking through the halls of Allen Central High back in the day and wondering what on earth I was gonna do with the rest of my life, never dreaming I would be standing on stage with a group of my musical heroes.”

The band, which is said to be “cut from the cloth of the bluegrass music tradition” with “a fresh, new take on the acoustic genre” has opened for Jamey Johnson, George Strait, and more. The band also includes Matt Menefee, Jenee Fleenor, Seth Taylor, and Barry Bales- bringing together some award-winning musicians who have collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names.

The show is set for April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

london lake
Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake
James E. Brewington III
Sheriff: SKY man arrested for sending “obscene matter” to juvenile
Jackson County Arrest
Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump
Police lights with tape
SHERIFF: Man shot in Wayne County during suspected break-in
Tunnel in Kona, Ky.
Letcher County community looking for action to prevent another flood

Latest News

U.S. Forest Service to conduct prescribed burn in SW Virginia
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating death in Laurel County
Gov. Andy Beshear and advocates marked the month with an event Monday at the State Capitol. The...
Gov. Beshear joins advocates in child abuse awareness event
Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the...
Man warns of early detection in colon cancer