Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery

Wayne County Robbery
Wayne County Robbery(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Sunday morning robbery.

Shortly after midnight, they said they received a call from an employee at a business on KY-167. The employee said she was robbed at gunpoint.

During the investigation, officials learned the employee was trying to close the business for the day when a man walked into the store.

The man had a mask over his face, and he was carrying a gun.

The employee said the suspect pointed the gun at her face and forced her to the back of the store. Shortly after, the electricity was cut off.

Officials said the man brought the employee back to the cash register, stole money and ran away.

The employee was not hurt during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you can call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

