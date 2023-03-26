Tracking spotty rain chances to start the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Beautiful weather continues across the region to close out the weekend, but we are tracking some changes by Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight through Monday night

We stay quiet and comfortable through tonight. However, clouds will start to increase ahead of our next weather system. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s. A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially late tonight and early Monday, but most of the region will stay dry.

Rain chances look to return by Monday, especially early. A weak weather system could spark some isolated showers for your Monday morning commute. It will not be an all day washout, but some of you may need the umbrella at times. The second half of Monday looks mostly dry. Temperatures remain above average. Highs top out in the mid-60s by Monday afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Some breezy winds are also possible. We could see some wind gusts up to 15 mph at times.

Into Monday night, the forecast is looking mostly quiet. We remain dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

High Pressure = Beautiful Conditions

High pressure returns to the area by midweek, and this will lead to some awesome weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday, and temperatures will be very comfortable. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s, while lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

Another gorgeous day is on tap for Thursday. We remain dry under plenty of sunshine! Be sure to get out and enjoy it because showers look to return by Friday. Highs on Thursday reach the mid-60s, and lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

Our next weather system looks to impact the mountains by Friday and Saturday.

Scattered showers and gusty winds are possible on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. It will also be warm. Highs reach the lower-70s by Friday afternoon. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s as scattered showers continue.

Rain chances look to linger into Saturday. Scattered showers look likely, and some of those could be heavy at times. For now, we are not expecting any severe weather, but we will keep a close eye on it and keep you updated. Again, winds will be gusty. We could see gusts up to 30 mph at times. Highs reach the upper-60s and lower-70s. Rain looks to exit by Saturday night, and temperatures look to tumble. Lows fall into the upper-30s by Sunday morning.

