SHERIFF: Man shot in Wayne County during suspected break-in

Police lights with tape
Police lights with tape(AP)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said a man was shot during a suspected break-in attempt in Wayne County.

In a release, Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the shooting happened at a home off of Highway 3284 just before midnight on Saturday.

Police believe the man was attempting to forcibly enter the home when the homeowner shot him.

There was a child inside the home at the time of the suspected break-in.

The victim needed to be airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for the gunshot wound.

There were no other injuries.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

