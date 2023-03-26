San Diego State downs Creighton to reach first Final Four

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts to losing to San Diego State after a Elite 8...
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts to losing to San Diego State after a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - San Diego State beat Creighton in a thriller 57-56, Sunday, March 26.

The Aztecs are not only headed to their first Final Four in school history but they are also the first Mountain West team to make the final four.

Only 7,706 of the 20 Million plus brackets predicted the 5-seed Aztecs would make it to the final four.

San Diego State was led by Lamont Butler who dropped in a game-high 18 points. Darrion Trammell added in 12 big points as well.

Brian Dutcher, now in his 6th season as head coach, and his cinderella squad will play the No 9. seeded East Region champions, Florida Atlantic, on Saturday in Houston for a chance to play in the national title game.

