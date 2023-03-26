Person rescued by Powell County crews after falling 90-feet

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday morning, shortly after 1:00 AM, Red STAR Wilderness EMS responded to Hollerwood Park in Stanton for a person who had reportedly fallen 50 feet.

Two Red STAR Paramedics went to the scene and found a person who had actually fallen approximately 90 feet, striking at least one ledge. They determined that the person had a broken extremity, a likely spinal injury, as well as hypothermia.

Powell County Search & Rescue, as well as several other departments from the area, all worked together for hours to extract the person from rugged terrain while managing their injuries.

Powell County Emergency Medical Services gave ongoing care to the individual as they were taken to the University of Kentucky Trauma Center.

