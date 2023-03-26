Person rescued by Powell County crews after falling 90-feet

On Saturday morning, shortly after 1:00 AM, Red STAR Wilderness EMS responded to Hollerwood...
On Saturday morning, shortly after 1:00 AM, Red STAR Wilderness EMS responded to Hollerwood Park in Stanton for a person who had reportedly fallen 50 feet.(Red STAR Wilderness EMS)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday morning, shortly after 1:00 AM, Red STAR Wilderness EMS responded to Hollerwood Park in Stanton for a person who had reportedly fallen 50 feet.

Two Red STAR Paramedics went to the scene and found a person who had actually fallen approximately 90 feet, striking at least one ledge. They determined that the person had a broken extremity, a likely spinal injury, as well as hypothermia.

Powell County Search & Rescue, as well as several other departments from the area, all worked together for hours to extract the person from rugged terrain while managing their injuries.

Powell County Emergency Medical Services gave ongoing care to the individual as they were taken to the University of Kentucky Trauma Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
James E. Brewington III
Sheriff: SKY man arrested for sending “obscene matter” to juvenile
Keith Cornett, the husband of longtime former WYMT General Manager Ernestine Cornett, died...
Businessman, husband of former WYMT General Manager dies
Witnesses told investigators the two did have marital problems, but it seemed they were getting...
Man stabbed wife to death during Bible study, police say
Destroyed bridge in Knott County.
Knott County couple still isolated months after July flood

Latest News

Wayne County Robbery
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery
Police lights with tape
SHERIFF: Man shot in Wayne County during suspected break-in
Church groups practicing for cantata.
EKY churches rehearsing for worship event
Tunnel in Kona, Ky.
Letcher County community looking for action to prevent another flood
DanceBlue has been named one of the largest collegiate fundraising events in the nation. But...
UK’s DanceBlue fundraiser to benefit children’s hospital continues