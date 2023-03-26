Miami rounds out the final four with historic win over Texas

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Miami will head to the final four for the first time in school history with their 88 to 81 win over Texas, Sunday, March 26.

The Hurricanes came from down 13 in the second half to pull off yet another tournament upset.

Jordan Miller had a career defining game, going for a game-high 27 points while shooting a perfect 7-7 from the field and 13-13 from the free-throw line. He also added in three rebounds and two assists.

For the first time since 1970, there will be three first-time final four teams making their first appearance, Florida Atlantic University, San Diego State, and now Miami.

The Hurricanes will play the No. 4 seed UConn in the final four, April 1, at 8:49 p.m.

