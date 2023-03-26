Florida Atlantic punches ticket to the Final Four over Kansas State

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after Florida Atlantic players celebrate after...
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Alijah Martin, Vlad Goldin and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic became the first and lowest-seeded team to reach this year’s Final Four.

The Owls withstood another huge game by Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell to beat the Wildcats 79-76.

FAU, making just its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, won the East Region at Madison Square Garden and will head to Houston to play the winner of Sunday’s South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State.

The winningest team in Division I this season had never won an NCAA Tournament game before ripping off four straight, all by single digits.

