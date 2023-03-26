EKY churches rehearsing for worship event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple churches from the Kentucky River Valley are coming together ahead of Easter.

Sunday marked their fourth and final cantata rehearsal and singing voices have formed into a fine tune.

“We have the best voices from 14 churches in this area all coming together, and it’s going to be a worshipful service,” cantata narrator Evelyn Wood said.

Worship leaders found the idea of collaborating for a cantata as a way to celebrate Easter.

This would be their first edition.

“This would be a great opportunity to collaborate with musicians throughout the county because we have tons, and tons, and tons and tons of talent,” worship leader Kara Deaton said.

The idea of going beyond denominations to collaborate did not seem daunting either.

“We have a real sense of cooperation in this community. I see it in many different areas, but we are just especially delighted that fourteen are coming together for this one event,” Evelyn Wood said.

The cantata will be held at New Hope Church on Sunday, April 2, at 6 p.m.

