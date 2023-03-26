EKY churches rehearsing for worship event

Church groups practicing for cantata.
Church groups practicing for cantata.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple churches from the Kentucky River Valley are coming together ahead of Easter.

Sunday marked their fourth and final cantata rehearsal and singing voices have formed into a fine tune.

“We have the best voices from 14 churches in this area all coming together, and it’s going to be a worshipful service,” cantata narrator Evelyn Wood said.

Worship leaders found the idea of collaborating for a cantata as a way to celebrate Easter.

This would be their first edition.

“This would be a great opportunity to collaborate with musicians throughout the county because we have tons, and tons, and tons and tons of talent,” worship leader Kara Deaton said.

The idea of going beyond denominations to collaborate did not seem daunting either.

“We have a real sense of cooperation in this community. I see it in many different areas, but we are just especially delighted that fourteen are coming together for this one event,” Evelyn Wood said.

The cantata will be held at New Hope Church on Sunday, April 2, at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
James E. Brewington III
Sheriff: SKY man arrested for sending “obscene matter” to juvenile
Keith Cornett, the husband of longtime former WYMT General Manager Ernestine Cornett, died...
Businessman, husband of former WYMT General Manager dies
Witnesses told investigators the two did have marital problems, but it seemed they were getting...
Man stabbed wife to death during Bible study, police say
Destroyed bridge in Knott County.
Knott County couple still isolated months after July flood

Latest News

Wayne County Robbery
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery
Police lights with tape
SHERIFF: Man shot in Wayne County during suspected break-in
Tunnel in Kona, Ky.
Letcher County community looking for action to prevent another flood
DanceBlue has been named one of the largest collegiate fundraising events in the nation. But...
UK’s DanceBlue fundraiser to benefit children’s hospital continues