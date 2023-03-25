UPIKE Theatre Program prepares for first show in three years

UPIKE students rehearsing
UPIKE students rehearsing(Buddy Forbes)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The theatre program at the University of Pikeville is preparing for its next show, the first campus production since Macbeth in spring of 2020.

And the students hope the songs and steps would make Charles Schulz smile.

“It’s the revitalization of UPIKE theater,” said Elathan Bowling, who is playing Charlie Brown. “We’re back, baby!”

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Pikeville Crew is taking on the Peanuts cast.

“I am so excited to do Charlie Brown,” Bowling added. “It’s a musical that’s been on my bucket list to watch and and now I’m performing it, so.”

Their mission is to reinvigorate the program, now that the major has been established on campus, by introducing its talent to the community.

“There has been nothing compared to the first production after COVID I think it’s such a great opportunity to kind of bring people back together and bring back the theater program at UPIKE,” said AllenaMae Dodd, who is playing Snoopy.

They’re putting the work in now in rehearsal before taking the stage at the Appalachian Center for the Arts.

“Kids just light up like they’re able to express themselves in a way that they just can’t normally,” said Ethan Hopson, who is playing Linus. “It’s just it’s so great.”

They hope You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown will provide a good night for families, for the program...and the Peanuts.

