Sheriff: SKY man arrested for sending “obscene matter” to juvenile

James E. Brewington III
James E. Brewington III(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff Tim Catron announced a Clinton County man was arrested for sending “obscene matter” to a juvenile in Wayne County.

Officials said an investigation started on Thursday after deputies were contacted by a family member of the juvenile. They said pictures and text messages were found on a cell phone.

After investigating, an arrest warrant was obtained on Friday, and James E. Brewington III was later arrested.

He was arrested in Clinton County and taken to Wayne County.

After interviewing Brewington, officials said they found more information, and this could result in more charges.

Brewington was charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

