San Diego State ousts No. 1 overall seed Alabama

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) shoots against Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) in...
San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) shoots against Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darrion Trammell and San Diego State used a dominant defensive performance to knock top overall seed Alabama out of the NCAA Tournament, bottling up All-America freshman Brandon Miller in a 71-64 victory in the Sweet 16.

Trammell scored 21 points while Miller, whose outstanding season was marred by off-the-court complications, was held to nine points on 3-of-19 shooting and had six turnovers.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs will face either Creighton or Princeton on Sunday in the West Region final as they seek their first Final Four in program history.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz
Grand jury releases new details following death of Lance Storz
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County
Church Fire
VIDEO: Fire crews battle large fire at Southern Kentucky church
Stanley Farler of Auxier died Thursday, March 23.
Former Kentucky State Police Captain from EKY dies
BRIT TAYLOR
Knott County native makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry

Latest News

Houston guard Jamal Shead reacts after a basket against Cincinnati on Saturday, March 11, 2023,...
Miami eliminates Houston, Elite Eight will feature no one-seeds
Knott Central will add soccer in the fall of 2023.
Knott Central to add soccer this fall
Ally Hall signs with ALC
Hazard softball star Ally Hall signs to play at the next level
Cozart scored a career-high 31 points
EKU comes up just short CBI Championship Game