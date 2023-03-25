San Diego State ousts No. 1 overall seed Alabama

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darrion Trammell and San Diego State used a dominant defensive performance to knock top overall seed Alabama out of the NCAA Tournament, bottling up All-America freshman Brandon Miller in a 71-64 victory in the Sweet 16.

Trammell scored 21 points while Miller, whose outstanding season was marred by off-the-court complications, was held to nine points on 3-of-19 shooting and had six turnovers.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs will face either Creighton or Princeton on Sunday in the West Region final as they seek their first Final Four in program history.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.