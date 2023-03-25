Norton Neuroscience Institute chief discusses possible rise in dementia cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A study presented at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference shows global cases of dementia are expected to triple by 2050.

Data suggests cases will rise from an estimated 57.4 million in 2019 to 152.8 million in 2050. The study said a primary reason for the increase will be age.

According to data from the United Nations, in 2019 there were 703 million people globally age 65 or over. That number is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050.

In addition to age, researchers found obesity, diabetes and sedentary lifestyles also are risk factors for dementia.

Specifically, researchers forecasted 6.8 million more dementia cases between 2019 and 2050 due specifically to expected changes in smoking, high body mass index (BMI) and high blood sugar.

Dr. Greg Cooper, chief of adult neurology and director of the Norton Neuroscience Institute Memory Center, said there is some good news.

Research shows that people can decrease their chances of getting dementia.

“A body called The Lancet Committee has issued two reports now looking at the risk of dementia and they determined that 40% of dementia worldwide is preventable. That’s a pretty large number.”

Dr. Cooper said good medical care can help. That includes things like keeping blood pressure low, preventing or treating diabetes, being active mentally and physically, and sticking to a healthy diet.

Researchers also found education about dementia is vastly improving. They hope the continued research will help us prepare for the possible increase in dementia patients.

