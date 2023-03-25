Miami eliminates Houston, Elite Eight will feature no one-seeds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nijel Pack and Miami hit shots from near and far against the stingiest defense in the country to beat Houston 89-75 in the Sweet 16, leaving the NCAA Tournament without a single No. 1 seed among its final eight teams for the first time since seeding began in 1979.

Miami became only the fifth team this season to score at least 70 points against Houston and will play second-seeded Texas or No. 3 seed Xavier in the Midwest Region final for the chance to go to the Final Four.

This is the first time in three years Houston will miss out on the Elite Eight.

