Knott County couple still isolated months after July flood

Destroyed bridge in Knott County.
Destroyed bridge in Knott County.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost eight months have passed since the bridge connecting Ian and Kasie Hall’s home to Highway 899 was destroyed by flood water.

After what they say have been multiple calls for help, the couple is feeling isolated.

“Communication between the various organizations that are helping with the flood relief in this area has been minimal to non-existent,” Kasie Hall said.

Each day that goes by with a massive gap separating them from the highway increases their anxiety.

Ian and Kasie Hall walk through their neighbor’s yard for access to a driveway, but if a medical emergency occurs, they fear access could become difficult.

“Whether it be to us or to someone else, we couldn’t get to our parents if something happened to them. It’s concerning,” Ian Hall said.

As their vehicles continue sitting idle along with the destroyed bridge, the flood survivors are beginning to lose patience.

“Basically what we keep hearing is, the county is working on something, but we don’t know what that is, and you know, we hear more rumors than anything,” Kasie Hall said.

Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson released a statement to WYMT about the bridge:

“It has been approved by FEMA, but there wasn’t near enough funding approved to clean up the existing issue and fix a new crossing. We have submitted a new scope of work and budget to the state on this project and several others but we have not received approval back yet. I checked back in this past week but no word yet. It’s very devastating but until we receive approval we can’t bid the property for construction. There is also a major gas line that runs directly under the bridge that has to be located by the gas company before anything can be done as well.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Farler of Auxier died Thursday, March 23.
Former Kentucky State Police Captain from EKY dies
BRIT TAYLOR
Knott County native makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
Officials said a day care worker in Georgia was charged with child abuse.
‘Like a horror movie’: Video of abuse at day care leaves parents shocked
Keith Cornett, the husband of longtime former WYMT General Manager Ernestine Cornett, died...
Businessman, husband of former WYMT General Manager dies

Latest News

James E. Brewington III
Sheriff: SKY man arrested for sending “obscene matter” to juvenile
Corbin ministry continues to serve flood-impacted areas of Letcher County
While they might be pretty to look at, the trees are known to cause not so pretty damage.
UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees
Police serve warrant on home in LaFollette
Drug bust in LaFollette leads to 3 arrests, officers say