Group hopeful after Gov. Beshear vetoes ‘anti trans’ bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear vetoed a controversial bill that targets transgender youth.

Senate Bill 150 passed in the final days of the legislative session, before the start of the veto period.

The bill bans access to gender-affirming health care and restricts bathroom use policies for transgender youth, bans discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Doug Price is A grandfather of four, one of whom is trans. Friday, he joined a small group with Progress Kentucky traveling in a caravan from Lexington to Berea In hopes of showing state legislators their support for trans rights.

“This is our legislature stepping into the lives of parents and children, that they have no need to do,” Price said.

Just hours before the caravan, Governor Andy Beshear vetoed SB 150.

“We ought to be in the suicide prevention business, not the other way around,” Governor Beshear said. “All medical groups say this will increase teen suicide. We ought to be preventing that, not causing it.”

The group is hoping legislators in favor of Senate Bill 150 hear their message loud and clear. The small group was made up of healthcare professionals, members of the LGBTQ community, and their loved ones.

They say Governor Beshear’s veto of the bill does give them hope, but they’re ready to continue to fight the bill if and when legislators overturn the veto.

Following the veto, Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Daniel Cameron said in a statement, “If I were Governor I would have absolutely signed it. The media’s coverage on this bill has been shameful gaslighting and the action by our governor not only sets a dangerous precedent for our children’s future, but also endangers their health and well-being.”

While those who oppose the bill, like Price, feel the veto does just the opposite.

“If this law goes into effect, there will be trans children who will commit suicide,” Price said.

Lawmakers can still vote to override the governor’s veto next week in their final two days of the legislative session.

Republicans have enough votes to do so because of the supermajority they hold in the general assembly.

