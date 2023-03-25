Corbin ministry continues to serve flood-impacted areas of Letcher County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout several parts of the region, those who were severely impacted by the flood are still trying to make ends meet.

Thanks to one Southeast Kentucky organization and its partners, flood survivors are getting some of the help they need.

“My pastor says that the miracles of God are surrounded by natural hardships, and if this isn’t a natural hardship, I don’t know what is,” said Garry Conley with Parkway Ministries.

Volunteers with Parkway Ministries of Corbin have fed the people of Letcher County twice before, but on Saturday, the organization set up at Fleming-Neon Middle School.

“We’re calling this Operation Letcher County Recovery 3.0.,” said Conley. “We bring food that’s donated to us - some we had to purchase, but most of it was donated - to feed whoever shows up.”

The group also sent electricians, carpenters and other skilled workers to help homeowners in the Kona area.

“I use my talents everyday to earn a living, that’s not a big deal to me,” said John Pursifull, a Parkway Ministries volunteer. “That’s just part of life, but if I can use them to help spread the love of God and show people the hand of Christ through the abilities he’s given to me, then that’s what he’s given me those talents for to begin with.”

The organization is impacting flood survivors like Angela Craft.

“It makes you want to be in the position that you would be able to be one of the people to go and help because you really realize it truly is better to give than to receive when you’re in that situation,” Craft said.

Conley said their work is not done here yet.

“We made our first trip over here in November, and we absolutely fell in love with the people of Letcher County,” said Conley. “These people are so resilient. They’re so grateful. There’s no anger, there’s no bitterness, they’re not upset with their situation; they’ve got the attitude of, ‘this is what’s happened, let’s move on from there,’ and the first thing I said when we left was, ‘when we coming back?’

Conley said Parkway Ministries will be back to serve the area in the near future.

He added if people are looking to help in these efforts, he can connect them with projects to do.

