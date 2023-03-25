Businessman, husband of former WYMT General Manager dies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man who was a familiar face to many at WYMT and around Hazard has died.

Keith Cornett, a businessman and the husband of longtime former WYMT General Manager Ernestine Cornett, died Thursday. He was 74.

Cornett served the community with accounting and income tax services for forty years and was a member of the Lothair Community Church.

His visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home in Hazard, with the funeral to follow at the church. He will be buried at the Resthaven Cemetery in Jeff.

