Breezy start to the weekend, a Wind Advisory in place

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking gusty winds and mild temperatures to kick off the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

A Wind Advisory is in place for the entire region through 8:00 p.m. We could see wind gusts up to 45 mph in some places. The good news, the forecast is looking dry and mostly clear. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s.

Wind Advisory (WYMT Weather)

A picture-perfect day is in store on Sunday! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Highs stay above average. Temperatures reach the upper-60s and lower-70s by Sunday afternoon.

Into Sunday night, clouds start to increase across the region. Most of the area stays dry, but an isolated shower can not be ruled out, especially late. Lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Tracking Upcoming Rain Chances

The upcoming work week looks to start on a soggy note. Scattered showers are possible on Monday under a partly sunny sky. Again, temperatures remain above average. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-60s by Monday afternoon. It will not rain all day, but an isolated shower is possible, so keep the rain gear handy.

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. Again, spotty showers are possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will not rain all day, but scattered showers can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs reach the upper-50s, and lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

High pressure builds in for the middle of the week, so we start to dry out and clear out.

We remain dry under plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. Highs reach the upper-50s and lower-60s. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

On Thursday, we stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures warm into the mid-60s. Overnight lows only fall into the lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

We are monitoring another round of rain chances by Friday and Saturday.

Friday is looking soggy as scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures reach the upper-60s. Lows look to fall into the mid-50s.

Spotty showers could linger into Saturday. We will keep you updated as we get closer.

