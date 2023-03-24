Windstorm topples trees, flips vacant mobile home in Wayne County

While we have shown you some images of storm damage overnight Friday in Wayne County, WSAZ’s Andrew Colegrove visited the Shoals area to take a closer look.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While we have shown you some images of storm damage overnight Friday in Wayne County, WSAZ’s Andrew Colegrove visited the Shoals area to take a closer look.

He spoke with one neighbor who has lived there nearly 50 years. She said she’s never seen wind do anything like this before.

The only thing residents can compare this to is the ice storm a couple years ago that brought so many trees down. Neighbors along state Route 75 in the Shoals area say they woke up around 5 a.m. to the sound of strong winds.

When they went outside, they saw tree after tree had been toppled. Some fell onto rooftops and across roads and railroad tracks. A vacant mobile home was flipped.

Crews have been out working on getting power back on and clearing trees blocking roads and driveways. Neighbor John Barr described what it sounded like, and it’s a comparison we’ve heard before.

“I worked on the railroad 28 years. It sounded like a locomotive. I heard a loud thump, thought the car had slammed into the garage door. It was actually a tree that had fallen,” Barr said.

Barr and other neighbors say they’re just relieved no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz
Grand jury releases new details following death of Lance Storz
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County
Church Fire
VIDEO: Fire crews battle large fire at Southern Kentucky church
Stanley Farler of Auxier died Thursday, March 23.
Former Kentucky State Police Captain from EKY dies
BRIT TAYLOR
Knott County native makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry

Latest News

Somerset Church Fire Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Somerset Church Fire Latest - 4:00 p.m.
John D. Wilson - Chandler 6
‘You wanna be like him.’ Colleagues remember Hall of Fame coach John D. Wilson
Gov. Beshear signs bill
Gov. Andy Beshear signs legislation to support law enforcement, public safety
fire
Somerset Fire Update - Phil 5:30