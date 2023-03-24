‘We want to be ahead of the game’: EKY agriculture program receives visit from commissioner of agriculture

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in the Floyd County School of Innovation Ag program received a special visitor on Friday.

Principal Christina Crase said, two years ago, the school board purchased a container farm and partnered with AppHarvest.

“They came in and gave us curriculum for it, and they helped Mr. Smith in training him how to use it. Then he just took it and ran with it. So, he’s trained his students his FFA program to come in and use it. It’s been a great asset for us it really has,” said Crase.

Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles visited the school to learn about the skills the Future Farmers of America are learning to prepare them for their future.

“Agriculture is an occupation that is often times misunderstood. It’s not cows, plows, and sows anymore. It’s about high technology. It’s about work ethic, and it’s about working smarter not harder,” said Quarles.

He added the hands on experiments the students are doing give them impressive knowledge for a skilled future in agriculture.

“I was so proud to see an indoor controlled environment grow system where I actually tasted some lettuce that was produced here that’s being served in the cafeteria,” Quarles said.

Principal Crase said their fresh produce is also sold in the community. She added the school prides itself in making sure students are prepared with the best technology and skills.

“We want to be ahead of the game, and we just think with our ag program having this container farm on site. Seeing all of these advances that are being made in our state. We’re just right there with them and we’re learning and growing at the same time,” she said.

The week is celebrated as National Agriculture Week. Quarles said remember to thank your local farmers or even visit a farmer’s market.

