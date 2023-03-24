Scattered storms at times Friday, better chances move in with front Friday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s going to be an odd day weather-wise across the region as a cold front approaches the mountains.

Today and Tonight

Where you are will make a huge difference on what type of weather you see on Friday during the daytime hours. We will start the day with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

If you are closer to I-64 and points north, you will likely see some rain to start your day. That is where the bulk of the rain will set up for much of today and that is where it is likely to stay for most of the day, thanks to a stalled-out frontal boundary.

There will be some areas that only see scattered showers or no rain at all. You might even see more sunshine than anything and that could drive temperatures closer to the 80-degree mark, especially near the Kentucky/Tennessee border. Winds will be coming out of the south and southwest, so it’s going to push our temperatures up and fast. Meanwhile, if you are in an area that sees rain today, you might not make it out of the 60s.

Tonight, I think we all get in on the rain as the front starts to move. While some of the storms could pack a bit of a punch, they will be moving through after dark without a lot of instability, so that should keep them below severe limits. Make sure you have a way to get alerts overnight though, just in case. Lows will drop into the low 60s by Saturday morning.

Here is the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center. This would be mainly for storms that move through Friday night into Saturday morning. Have a way to get weather alerts if they are issued. (WYMT Weather)

Weekend Forecast

The rain chances will stick around for the first few hours on your Saturday, but I believe by lunchtime or just a little after, you will be seeing sunshine. Highs will rebound back into low 70s as the front continues its trek through the mountains. It will be windy with winds gusting above 35 mph for some at times. Make sure you secure any loose objects. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will be around Saturday night and we will drop into the mid-40s for lows.

Sunday looks good with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The new work and school week will start dry on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, but I think those clouds increase later in the day ahead of some rain chances that move in late. Highs will top out near 70.

Those rain chances could hang around a little bit into Tuesday, but I think they move out pretty quick. Temperatures, however, will be much cooler. I think we will get to around 60, but it will definitely be cooler than the last several days.

After that, our next best rain chance isn’t until Thursday night going into Friday.

Have a good weekend!

Here is your 7 day forecast where the weekend is always in view. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.