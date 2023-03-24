Russians, American delayed in space to return in September

FILE - This undated handout photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the...
FILE - This undated handout photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the International Space Station (ISS).(Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Two cosmonauts and an astronaut who were supposed to leave the International Space Station this month will be brought back to Earth in late September, doubling their time aboard the orbiting laboratory to more than a year, Russia’s space agency announced Friday.

The return of Russians Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA’s Frank Rubio was delayed after the Soyuz capsule they planned to ride in developed a coolant leak while docked to the space station.

An empty Soyuz was sent to the station in late February to serve as a rescue capsule. The three-person replacement crew that was originally scheduled to be aboard that capsule is now set to head for the space station on Sept. 15, the Roscosmos space agency said.

Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio are to return on Sept. 27; they launched into space on Sept. 21, 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz
Grand jury releases new details following death of Lance Storz
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County
Church Fire
VIDEO: Fire crews battle large fire at Southern Kentucky church
Stanley Farler of Auxier died Thursday, March 23.
Former Kentucky State Police Captain from EKY dies
BRIT TAYLOR
Knott County native makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry

Latest News

Somerset Church Fire Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Somerset Church Fire Latest - 4:00 p.m.
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau celebrate ‘inseparable’ US-Canada relations
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in Utah ski collision trial
President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.
Biden: US will ‘forcefully’ protect personnel in Syria