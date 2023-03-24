One woman starts next chapter with boutique

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in downtown Hazard, Jules by Julia, is a reflection of how far Julia Smith has come.

In 2014, Smith was a college student when she started making jewelry.

At the time, she just needed some extra money, but that has now turned into her own store, which is something Jules by Julia Owner Julia Smith said she never thought would happen.

“My business did more than what I thought it was going to do, what anyone thought it was going to do,” Smith said. “Thankfully, you know when I first started, every piece of inventory I had would fit in my purse. So now, we have so much stuff that we cannot even put out at one time. And we are so, so blessed,”

In 2019, she started making and selling clothes alongside the jewelry. Julia and her husband were selling items out of their home, but she said it became too much.

Smith explained, “It just got to the point where me and my husband were like, ‘This is growing, its getting bigger, you need a storefront.’”

She said that she has always had a passion for business and fashion. In addition to the boutique, Smith said she also has a full-time job in education, another passion of hers.

She said the love and support from her customers is what keeps her small business going.

“I have customers, who started buying jewelry from me in 2014, and now in 2023, they are coming into my store and they are buying clothes from me and it is the same customers that have supported me from the beginning,” she said.

Smith said that she always wanted to have her own business.

She explained, “I just did not think that was in the cards for me.”

Now, she said she wants to thank the people of Hazard for welcoming her and her business.

She said, “The public, they have been very, very good to us, coming in and welcoming us in this new adventure.”

