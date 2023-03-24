One woman starts next chapter with boutique

Jewels by Julia
Jewels by Julia(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in downtown Hazard, Jules by Julia, is a reflection of how far Julia Smith has come.

In 2014, Smith was a college student when she started making jewelry.

At the time, she just needed some extra money, but that has now turned into her own store, which is something Jules by Julia Owner Julia Smith said she never thought would happen.

“My business did more than what I thought it was going to do, what anyone thought it was going to do,” Smith said. “Thankfully, you know when I first started, every piece of inventory I had would fit in my purse. So now, we have so much stuff that we cannot even put out at one time. And we are so, so blessed,”

In 2019, she started making and selling clothes alongside the jewelry. Julia and her husband were selling items out of their home, but she said it became too much.

Smith explained, “It just got to the point where me and my husband were like, ‘This is growing, its getting bigger, you need a storefront.’”

She said that she has always had a passion for business and fashion. In addition to the boutique, Smith said she also has a full-time job in education, another passion of hers.

She said the love and support from her customers is what keeps her small business going.

“I have customers, who started buying jewelry from me in 2014, and now in 2023, they are coming into my store and they are buying clothes from me and it is the same customers that have supported me from the beginning,” she said.

Smith said that she always wanted to have her own business.

She explained, “I just did not think that was in the cards for me.”

Now, she said she wants to thank the people of Hazard for welcoming her and her business.

She said, “The public, they have been very, very good to us, coming in and welcoming us in this new adventure.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Storz
Grand jury releases new details following death of Lance Storz
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County
Church Fire
VIDEO: Fire crews battle large fire at Southern Kentucky church
Stanley Farler of Auxier died Thursday, March 23.
Former Kentucky State Police Captain from EKY dies
BRIT TAYLOR
Knott County native makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry

Latest News

Somerset Church Fire Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Somerset Church Fire Latest - 4:00 p.m.
This was the scene at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Somerset one day after a fire caused heavy...
“Down but not out”: Pastor at Southern Kentucky church vows to rebuild after fire
Face masks
Masks now optional at Baptist Health Corbin
Gov. Andy Beshear vetoes controversial transgender bill