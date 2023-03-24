Officials, organizations prepping for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

The blue pinwheel is the symbol for national Child Abuse Awareness Month.
The blue pinwheel is the symbol for national Child Abuse Awareness Month.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, but advocacy centers and local officials in Pike County are starting to prep and show their support a bit early.

Judi’s Place for Kids provides services for victims of child abuse with a mission to provide solutions and give hope and comfort to those who have been impacted.

“Being a bright solution, you know, we want to provide hope, justice, and healing for the kids and the non-offending families,” said Judi’s Place Community Outreach Coordinator Kalen Richmond.

On Thursday, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones signed a proclamation in support of the Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“It’s our kind of first step into this important month for our center and important month for every child abuse center across the state and across the nation,” said Richmond.

Judi’s Place is also gearing up for several events throughout the month of April, such as the Run for Courage 5K, aimed at allowing folks in the community to also show their support.

“The entire month, anytime there’s events in our community and other communities, it’s just great opportunities for people to get involved with what’s going on and to show their support, stand up against child abuse,” Richmond said.

Richmond added that although April is an important month for child abuse centers, the battle against abuse is year-round.

“It has to be a constant fight to make sure kids are taken care of and we’re providing whatever we can for them to make sure they can heal, and they can live the best lives that they can,” said Richmond.

Richmond also added that you can find more information about Judi’s Place and upcoming events on its website.

