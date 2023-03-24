Masks now optional at Baptist Health Corbin

Face masks
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Baptist Health Corbin have announced a change in policy for people visiting their facility: Masks are now optional.

The mask policy was put in place when the COVID-19 pandemic started three years ago.

“This is another exciting step as we continue to approach the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Debbie Hardin, Marketing & Public Relations Manager at Baptist Health said in a news release. “It also highlights the considerable protection conferred by a vaccine.”

Hardin says they encourage all staff and community members to seek out COVID-19 vaccinations.

