Man arrested on arson charges in barn fire

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a barn fire in the Fort Gay area that resulted from arson, West Virginia State Police say.

Eric J. Taylor, 37, of Fort Gay, is charged with arson and being a fugitive from justice.

Troopers say the fire was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday, and crews with the Fort Gay Volunteer Fire Department fought the blaze.

Investigators say Taylor was wanted on a parole violation in North Dakota.

He was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.