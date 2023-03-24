Man arrested on arson charges in barn fire

By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a barn fire in the Fort Gay area that resulted from arson, West Virginia State Police say.

Eric J. Taylor, 37, of Fort Gay, is charged with arson and being a fugitive from justice.

Troopers say the fire was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday, and crews with the Fort Gay Volunteer Fire Department fought the blaze.

Investigators say Taylor was wanted on a parole violation in North Dakota.

He was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

