Large amount of drugs found, one charged following drug bust in Perry County

Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook(Hazard Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police serving a search warrant this week ended up leading officers to a large amount of drugs and left one woman facing charges.

It happened Wednesday at a house on Eversole Street in Hazard.

During the search, Hazard Police found more than 8 grams of meth, nearly 35 grams of marijuana, 4 Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, nearly $700 in cash and a loaded handgun.

One woman, who was not identified, was arrested and is facing drug trafficking and other charges.

