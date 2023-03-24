Gusty winds and strong storms linger into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch a strong low pressure push into the region as we head through the nighttime hours. A severe weather outbreak is likely across the deep south and Mississippi Valley. For us, the chance for storms and heavy rain continues as our front draws closer.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Still watching the potential for showers and storms that contain heavy rain and strong gusty winds through the nighttime hours. Storms ongoing to our west, where severe weather is more favorable, will make a run at us past midnight. Widespread severe weather is not expected. However, some brief gusty winds and heavy rain will be a possibility overnight. Lows stay back into the middle 60s.

Showers and storms linger through the early part of our Saturday, but we’ll try to clear out in the afternoon. There’s still the possibility for some storms to develop into the afternoon hours, but not all the models have a good handle on that. Cooler air won’t move in right away, so we’ll be back up into the 60s to near 70° for an afternoon high with strong, gusty winds as our low pressure pushes away from the region. But, cooler air is back as we head into the evening hours, as lows fall back into the lower 40s.

Through Early Next Week

We’re keeping it at least somewhat more tranquil through the day on Sunday as high pressure briefly moves into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as we head through the day with highs in the middle 60s. We’re back up near 70° with dry skies to start Monday before some showers work into the region thanks to a passing low pressure. That will help usher in some cooler and drier air on the back side, re-introducing highs in the 50s during the day next week, but also the potential for frost as we head through the nighttime hours.

