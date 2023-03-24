Gov. Andy Beshear vetoes controversial transgender bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed Senate Bill 150, which controversial bill dealing with transgender and human sexuality issues in schools.

The bill deals with parental notification and how schools deal with the use of pronouns.

It prevents school personnel or pupils from having to use pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex. The state school board cannot keep student info confidential from parents.

It was combined with parts of another bill that say healthcare providers cannot perform surgeries to change a minor’s sex.

The bill easily passed the GOP-led legislature with veto-proof margins, and lawmakers will reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s session, when they could vote to override the veto.

“I believe Senate Bill 150 tears away the freedom from parents to make important and difficult medical decisions for their kids,” Beshear said.

The legislation in Kentucky is part of a national movement, with state lawmakers approving extensive measures that restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ people this year, from bills targeting trans athletes and drag performers to measures limiting gender-affirming care.

After the bill passed the legislature, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky warned that it “stands ready” to challenge the measure in court if it becomes law.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.