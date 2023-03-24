Gov. Andy Beshear signs legislation to support law enforcement, public safety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear signed three pieces of legislation that support law enforcement and increase public safety.

“The safety of all Kentuckians is the very top priority of my administration. It is crucial that we do everything we can to support our law enforcement and enhance public safety,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have done a lot of good work, and today, we’re doing even more to support our commonwealth by signing three bills aimed at building on our progress.”

Gov. Beshear signed Senate Bill 89, House Bill 380 and House Bill 540.

Senate Bill 89 allows the legislative body of an urban-county government to re-employ people as police officers who have retired from the Police and Fire Retirement Fund.

“We are hoping that this will make the streets safer; we are hoping that this will make your communities safer; and we are hoping that this will make you sleep better at night knowing that when you go to sleep and your kids are still out, they are safe,” said Sen. Donald R. Douglas of Nicholasville.

House Bill 380 expanded the eligibility of potential peace officers to include people who have not yet turned 21 at the time of basic training but will be 21 by the time certification occurs.

“This is a strong, solid piece of public safety legislation, and I appreciate our sheriffs, police chiefs and local governments for putting this bill forward,” said Gov. Beshear. “When we get creative and make recruitment a priority with ideas like this one, we know Kentucky will continue to be at the top of public safety in the nation.”

House Bill 540 expanded definitions related to the use of school resource officers in school districts. The Governor said this bill builds on legislation signed last year which required all public schools to have a school resource officer per campus as funding and personnel allowed.

“Kentucky is a national leader in school safety. Our schools are safe and will continue to be safe because every day we will make sure every resource possible is given to our schools so that Kentucky’s kids – our leaders of tomorrow – have a safe learning environment to thrive, grow and reach their dreams,” Gov. Beshear added.

