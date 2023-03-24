Former Kentucky State Police Captain from EKY dies

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Kentucky State Police Captain from Eastern Kentucky died Thursday.

Stanley Farler, who not only served as a KSP Captain, but also several other law enforcement posts, died at his home in Auxier.

Farler was born in 1951 in Hazard, served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was awarded the bronze star. He was also a chief deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, an assistant deputy with Prestonsburg Police, worked in the drug enforcement division of the Attorney General’s office, and was Director of the Mountain Area Drug Task Force.

Farler’s visitation will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, with the funeral following Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.